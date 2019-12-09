Tucson man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
The 63-year-old Donald Edward Cobern was also given a lifetime of probation. Cobern, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of first degree child molestation in Washington State and pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor earlier this year.
In Feb. 2019, investigators with the Arizona Attorney General Special Investigations Section and the Tucson Police Department received a tip from Microsoft that a computer in Tucson had used Microsoft services to view child pornography. Based on that tip, investigators traced the computer to Cobern.
When they searched his apartment, investigators found a desktop computer, two flash drives, and an external hard drive. A forensic analysis confirmed that these devices collectively contained hundreds of images of child pornography.
To report the online exploitation of children, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.