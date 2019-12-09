World Axe Throwing Championships wrap up at Splitting Timbers in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a sport sweeping the globe — axe throwing.
Now, the world championships came to Marana.
It was standing room only as Splitting Timbers Axe Range hosted the world event from their space at the Tucson Premium Outlets. It’s the first year the range has been open — run by mother-daughter duo AJ Hughes and Bee Buckmaster.
“At first she told me I was crazy,” said AJ Hughes, co-owner of Splitting Timbers Axe Range. “Well yeah, but we do crazy really well together,” said Bee Buckmaster, co-owner of Splitting Timbers Axe Range.
The two call this the “Super Bowl” of axe throwing, bringing people from at least five countries to Marana. They said their shop beat out around 250 applicants wanting to host.
“We are women, so we always go a little extra,” Buckmaster said.
Alan Boyl traveled all the way from Ireland to compete. He did not make it into the finals, but watched on Sunday as the final six threw for it all.
“That is the nature of the game, even though you come along way, you come for the experience,” Boyl said.
On the chopping block, the trophy axe and $15,000.
American, Sam Carter, ended up taking the home the grand prize, beating out 64 top competitors.
It was also the first time the World Axe Throwing League World Championships were televised on ESPN.
