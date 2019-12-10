Baby dies of flu in Maricopa County; was too young to be immunized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby has become Maricopa County’s first pediatric flu death this season. The Department of Public Health says the infant was too young to be immunized.
The number of flu cases appears to be on the rise with 935 cases reported to public health this season. The predominant strain is influenza type B, which is included in the flu vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get the flu vaccine. The vaccine provides protection from hospitalization and death even if you get the flu.
If you think you have the flu, see your doctor as soon as possible. Antiviral medications could help, especially if taken within 48 hours of illness onset.
