CDC, FDA warn consumers about certain salad kits after E. coli outbreak

People usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) two to eight days after swallowing the germ. Symptoms of STEC infection vary, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101 degrees). Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening. More information about the symptoms can be found HERE.