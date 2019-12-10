City of Tucson shares plans to improve De Anza Park

Residents in the neighborhoods surrounding De Anza Park, located near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Stone Avenue, home to see big improvements to the area. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By Melissa Egan | December 9, 2019 at 10:34 PM MST - Updated December 9 at 10:34 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Neighbors who are desperate for change at one Tucson park could soon see it.

The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department presented a master plan for De Anza Park to community members Monday night.

The park off Speedway and Stone has been a corner of concern for years. Neighbors have complained about its condition with the park usually filled with homeless people camping, trash, drug paraphernalia and dangerous behavior at times.

While efforts by the city and the Tucson Police Department have failed to stick in the past, city officials hope the new plan will finally have an impact on the neighborhood.

“I think the bottom line is to just introduce more positive recreation and activation of the parks, really is transformative,” said Brent Dennis, Director of Tucson Parks and Recreation.

The master plan includes renovations to the bathrooms, a dog park, better lightning and more fitness courts.

In response to the homeless population, Dennis said the city will offer services to move many who may call the park home to a more permanent location.

Dennis said the city will work on improvements that are top priority to community members with resources available. The changes are expected to begin in the spring.

Tucson's Parks and Recreation department hopes to make a number of changes to the park off Speedway and Stone. (Source: KOLD News 13)

