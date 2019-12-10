FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful days ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a rainy start to the work week, southern Arizona is in for nearly perfect weather. While it will be a little on the cooler side for the workweek, we will see nothing but sunny skies! Temps warm a bit into the weekend before a
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
