FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful days ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | December 10, 2019 at 3:57 AM MST - Updated December 10 at 3:57 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a rainy start to the work week, southern Arizona is in for nearly perfect weather. While it will be a little on the cooler side for the workweek, we will see nothing but sunny skies! Temps warm a bit into the weekend before a

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.