Nogales police rescue child, detain homicide suspect after barricade situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nogales police conducting a welfare check arrested a man who had barricaded himself with an infant in a room. As police checked the rest of the residence, they found a dead woman in another room.
According to information from the Nogales Police Department, the body of Berenice Aguirre, 31, was found as police were conducting a sweep of the home in the 1000 block of W. Paul Bond Drive, at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9.
Aaron Manuel Estrada-Buelna, 31, had taken his infant child into a bedroom with him and told police he wasn’t coming out. After unsuccessful negotiations, NPD SWAT entered the room and took Estrada-Buelna into custody.
The child was unharmed and turned over to the victim’s family.
The incident remains under investigation. No possible charges have yet been announced. Police did not say how Aguirre may have died, but called Estrada-Buelna a homicide suspect.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.