Police confirm passenger passes away from injuries after vehicle collision in southwest Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has passed away from her injuries after a vehicle collision occurred in southwest Tucson in October.
On Oct. 1, 2019, just after 7 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of S. Mission Road and W. Via Ingreso for the report of a serious-injury collision involving three vehicles.
According to interviews conducted by officers, a maroon 2006 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Mission Road and was in the left turn lane to make a left turn onto W. Via Ingreso.
During that time, a blue 1996 Ford Ranger pickup was traveling northbound on Mission Road passing through the intersection at Via Ingreso. The Ford pickup was occupied with two additional passengers. The maroon Expedition began to make a left turn as the traffic signal turned yellow.
Both the Ford pickup and maroon Expedition collided in the intersection. After the initial collision, the maroon Expedition continued east where it collided with the front of a tan 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.
Tucson Fire responded and rendered aid to the occupants of the Ford pickup and maroon Expedition. They were transported to Banner University Medical Center for treatment of serious to life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda minivan was not injured.
Interviews in conjunction with the roadway evidence indicate that speed does not appear to be a factor and there are no indications that any of the drivers were impaired at the time of the collision. The driver of the maroon Expedition was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn at the scene by officers who investigated the collision.
On the evening of Dec. 9, 2019, the Traffic Investigations Unit was informed that one of the passengers in the Ford pickup had passed away from injuries she sustained during the collision. The passenger has been identified as 75-year-old Clovis Isaacs. Next of kin has been notified.
The case has been assigned to Traffic Detectives for review and possible additional charges.
