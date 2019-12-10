Police respond to suspicious package on the east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department responded to a suspicious package left at a bank Tuesday afternoon.
Police received the call Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 and are on the scene at a Wells Fargo, located at 555 N. Wilmot Road. It’s not clear what the contents of the package are, but explosive specialists are on are site to safely collect the package.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.