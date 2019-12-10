Police take custody of suspect, rescue infant after standoff in Nogales home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been confirmed deceased and a suspect has been taken into custody after officers conducted a welfare check at a home in Nogales on Monday, Dec. 9.
The Nogales Police Department received a call for service referencing a welfare check on the 1000th block of W. Paul Bond Drive at 3:58 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and were informed by 28-year-old Aaron Manuel Estrada-Buelna inside a bedroom with an infant child that neither were coming out.
Additional officers arrived on scene to secure the area. Nogales police conducted an additional security sweep of the home and discovered a deceased female identified as 31-year-old Berenice Aguirre.
Officers attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender, however, no peaceful resolution was agreed upon according to NPD, resulting in NPD SWAT to force entry into the room, where they took custody of Estrada-Buelna and rescued the infant child unharmed.
The infant has since been turned over to the victim’s family.
Nogales police conclude this incident is still under investigation.
