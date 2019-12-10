Sahuarita police officer saves teen’s life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An officer with the Sahuarita Police Department saved a teen's life Sunday, Dec. 8.
The SPD said it received a call about a teenager who wasn't breathing.
Officer Matthew Fontes arrived at Parquedel Presidio Park and began CPR. By the time another officer showed up, the teen was breathing again and was transported to a Tucson hospital by Rural Metro Fire.
The SPD said alcohol and medication may have been caused the teen’s medical situation.
