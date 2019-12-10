SILVER ALERT: CCSO looking for man missing since early December

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 73-year-old Clarence Edgar Fletcher from Sierra Vista after reports of not hearing from Clarence since Dec. 1.
Police say Clarence, pictured above, was last seen leaving his brother’s home in Las Vegas, driving a blue/primer gray Dodge truck with the AZ license plate of 3D90637.
According to authorities, Clarence requires medical attention and has missed several doctor’s appointments as of Dec. 10.
Anyone with information on Clarence’s whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 520-432-9502.
