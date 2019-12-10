VIDEO: Mesa firefighters rescue young javelina from storm drain

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mesa firefighters were called out for an unusual rescue in the Red Mountain Ranch area Monday morning.
Crews had to rescue two young javelina near Thomas and Recker roads. The animals apparently fell through a storm drain gate and into the drain on a residential street.
Crews from Mesa Fire and Medical worked to retrieve the animals from the drain. Firefighters tweeted out video of pulling the two little tykes to safety. Thanks, Captain Clark and his crew of Ladder 214 for lending them a hand.
Mesa fire worked with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center to help the little orphans.
The javelina are now in the care of SWCC. Hopefully they are healthy and will eventually be able to be released back into the wild.
“By collaborating with partners beyond our respective fields, we can more effectively allocate services to better serve our community,” reads a post on the Mesa Fire and Medical Facebook page.
So what, exactly, is a javelina?
According to Arizona Game and Fish, even though some people think javelina are a type of wild pig, they are actually members of the peccary family, a group of hoofed mammals originating from South America.
Javelina are common in much of central and southern Arizona, including the outskirts of the Phoenix area, most of Tucson, and occasionally as far north as Flagstaff. Javelina are known for using washes and areas with dense vegetation as travel corridors.
Folks are warned not to feed wild javelina. In October, a javelina bit a Tucson woman who was regularly feeding it.
Arizona Game and Fish would like to remind everyone that feeding javelina is illegal in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties. Anyone caught violating the law could face a fine of up to $300.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.