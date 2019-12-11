El Monterey frozen sausage breakfast burrito products recalled

The products were produced on Oct. 15 and shipped nationwide. The affected products are the 3.38-pound Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped 4.5 oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a Best if Used By date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST 45694 next to the lot code.