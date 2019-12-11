El Monterey frozen sausage breakfast burrito products recalled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - South Carolina-based Ruiz Food Products Inc. is recalling about 55,000 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products that may be contaminated with plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The products were produced on Oct. 15 and shipped nationwide. The affected products are the 3.38-pound Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped 4.5 oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a Best if Used By date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST 45694 next to the lot code.
There have been three complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic in the product.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return them to the place they were purchased.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods Products Inc., Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.