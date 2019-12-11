MUSD teacher resigns after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mountain View High School teacher has resigned amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an 18-year-old student.
The school administration contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Monday, Dec. 9 after receiving a tip from students.
The teacher is no longer employed with the Marana Unified School District. The student was not a student in the teacher’s class and no arrests have been made, according to a MUSD press release.
The school has a SpeakUp Safety Tip Line where the community can report concerns by calling or texting (520) 518-4181 or emailing speakup@stu.maranausd.org.
