New Arizona highway signs give drivers a colorful welcome

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The drive across Arizona state lines is about be a lot more colorful.
In partnership with the Arizona Office of Tourism and and the Department of Transportation, Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled six new highway signs that will greet travelers on their way into the Grand Canyon State.
The new signs, which will go up early next year, will replace older signs that have been in use for nearly 30 years, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The signs depict iconic Arizona monuments, like Horseshoe Bend, the Grand Canyon, Organ Pipe National Monument, Saguaro National Park, a scenic Sedona skyline and Flagstaff’s San Francisco Mountain range, according to rendering Ducey shared on Twitter.
