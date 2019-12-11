Pima County supervisors breakdown Operation Stonegarden costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors has new research to consider in the latest development surrounding Operation Stonegarden.
What’s been described as free money from the federal government is apparently anything but free, according to the nearly 20-page memo and attachments Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent to the board. County staff broke down the use of Operation Stonegarden grant payments in recent years.
More than 200 employees of Pima County Sheriff's Department have earned some overtime through Stonegarden, according to the memo. It stated the average time of service for those employees was 18 years. Huckelberry cited data that found almost all of the 25 employees making the most this way are approaching retirement eligibility. He wrote:
Clearly, there is statistical data that supports the commonly held phrase “employees who want to retire ask for duty in Ajo to receive Stonegarden overtime”. In essence, the federal government is complicit in advancing a policy that potentially causes significantly increased long-term pension cost obligations to local governments, such as Pima County.
The county administrator referred to a statistic several times in the memo that staff found for every $1 covered by Operation Stone Garden for overtime, the county is required to cover approximately $6 in pension costs. Dollar amounts differ among employees, but the biggest overtime earner has collected nearly $210,000, according to the memo.
Huckelberry provided several potential solutions for the cost to the county. State law or federal policies could be changed. Reimbursement payments could be approved by the Arizona Department of Homeland Security. The sheriff could change how the needs of Operation Stonegarden are filled and hire new deputies to staff the positions instead of picking up the work with experienced employees on overtime.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier was not available Tuesday afternoon for comment. Neither was County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. The Pima County Sheriff Deputy Association is currently researching the issue and will share possible comments later this week.
