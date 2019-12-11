Pinal County Sheriff’s Office hopes to return military awards, photos to slain man’s family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the killing of a decorated homeless veteran, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office wants to return the man’s military documents to his family.
Two years ago, deputies with the PCSO investigated the death of the man, which was ruled a homicide, according to an email from PCSO. When the man died, he had a collection of patches and documents chronicling his military service.
However, the office was never able to get in touch with his next of kin, the email stated.
Now, the office hopes to find his family to return his military awards and photos to his loved ones.
For more information about the man’s belongings, visit the PCSO website or the office’s Facebook page.
