Precipitation plagues problematic potholes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Potholes in Tucson are nothing new to Old Pueblo drivers.
But, heavy rainfall can make the common nuisance feel a lot worse.
For motorists like Brandon Namie, it’s just another road hazard to look out for. As a recent Tucson transplant, driving in the city is something he’s still getting used to.
“The roads, in general, around here are just very difficult to drive on,” he said.
Especially after a little precipitation, potholes turn into an even bigger problem.
“The potholes are bigger and I feel like I see them more frequently,” Namie said.
Namie’s not the only driver concerned with Tucson streets. However, the city is working to repair problematic potholes.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.