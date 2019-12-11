Tucson bomb squad recovers ‘commercial explosive’ from east side bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After reports of a suspicious package shut down traffic near a bank on the east side Tuesday afternoon, police say they recovered a bomb that had been in storage the facility for “several years.”
The Tucson Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package at a Wells Fargo, located at 555 N. Wilmot Road, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Police shut down traffic on Wilmot Road and Fifth Street until crews with TPD’s bomb squad cleared the scene.
Officer Ray Smith, a public information officer with TPD, said in an email that crews safely removed a commercial explosive, designed for “commercial or industrial applications” from the building. Smith said crews plan on disposing the explosive at a later date.
No one was injured in the recovery.
Smith said this an ongoing investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
