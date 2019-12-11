Tucson teen found competent to stand trial for murder

The Tucson Police Department said Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, fatally shot Julian Zepeda, 18, on May 24. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
December 10, 2019 at 5:59 PM MST - Updated December 10 at 6:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen accused of killing a Tucson High student the day after graduation has been found competent to stand trial.

Rene Manuel Yanez, 14, was in court Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a competency hearing. Yanez is being tried as an adult and is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Yanez is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $100,000 bond. His next court appearance is a status conference at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

Authorities said Yanez fatally shot Julian Zapeda on May 24, 2019, one day after Zapeda graduated from Tucson High.

Yanez reportedly told a correctional officer he shot someone in the face and had a “beef” with Zepeda.

