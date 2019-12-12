Arizona men’s basketball sweep Omaha

TUCSON, Ariz. — Josh Green and Chase Jeter had 15 points each, helping No. 15 Arizona bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 99-49 rout over Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday night. The Wildcats (10-1) returned to McKale Center for the first time in 17 days with a dominating performance, jumping on Omaha with a big opening run and keeping their foot on gas.Arizona shot 58%, had 25 assists on 38 field goals and had a 44-20 advantage in the paint. Arizona’s Nico Mannion had 13 points and 11 assists, and Dylan Smith scored all 14 of his points in the first half.