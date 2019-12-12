Collision on Speedway Boulevard lands two people in the hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a collision that left two people with life-threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection between Speedway Boulevard and Huntington Park Drive at around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. According to an email from TPD, both adult drivers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound traffic on Speedway Boulevard is closed at Huntington Park Drive and its unclear when lanes will reopen.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
