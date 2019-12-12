Community invited to write holiday cards to inmates at holiday market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is invited to come together to attend the sixth annual holiday market hosted by the Arizona Friends Service Committee and community partners.
This year’s event is taking place at The Dunbar Pavilion on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to write messages of love and support to the more than 1,000 people incarcerated in Arizona’s prisons.
Organizers will also help party-goers write letters to their state representatives and senators, advocating for reform of Arizona’s sentencing laws.
“Our annual card-writing party is the perfect venue to help the public write their elected representatives and advocate for change,” said AFSC-AZ Program Director Caroline Isaacs. “We love the spirit of this event and the awareness it generates, but ultimately, what we really want is to bring people home and create community-based alternatives to incarceration.”
The holiday market will also include music, free food, and local artisans and vendors offering gluten free and vegan baked goods, herbs and bath products, and jewelry.
The Dunbar Pavilion is located at 325 W. Second St. in Tucson, Arizona.
