Man who sold meth at Tucson shopping malls sentenced to 10 years in prison

Rodriguez-Valenzuela supplied one pound of methamphetamine to a local drug dealer, who is still under investigation, on three separate occasions between Feb. 2018 and March 21. Those drugs were then sold by the drug dealer to undercover officers from the Tucson Police Department’s Counter Narcotic Alliance for $2,600 per pound. The first sale took place at the Foothills Mall located off of Ina Rd., with the second and third occurring at the Tucson Mall on Oracle Rd.