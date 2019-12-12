Road closures for Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fourth Avenue will host the annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair this weekend beginning Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, open daily through Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Attendance for the Street Fair is estimated to be approximately 600,000 people, so please adjust travel plans accordingly.
To accommodate the street fair booths, there will be a temporary route adjustment for the Sun Link streetcar. Sun Tran buses will be used to shuttle streetcar passengers from temporary end point stops at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street and University Boulevard and Third Avenue.
For the safety of the traveling public and pedestrians, the following streets will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, until approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019:
- Fourth Avenue from University Boulevard to Eighth Street with the exception of Sixth Street
- Fourth Street and Seventh Street from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- Fifth Street from Third Avenue to Herbert Avenue
- Eighth Street from Hoff Avenue to Fourth Avenue
- Herbert Avenue from Sixth Street to Eighth Street
The Sun Link streetcar will operate on the east end of the route from the eastern terminus at Helen Street to University Boulevard and Third Avenue and back. On the western terminus, the Sun Link streetcar will operate from Avenida del Convento through downtown to Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street and back.
A Sun Tran shuttle bus will provide streetcar passengers service around the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair closure. Passengers can board the shuttle bus at Fourth Avenue and Ninth Street, Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street and University Boulevard and Third Avenue. The attached map details the streetcar route adjustments and shuttle bus route and stops.
The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking around the event. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.
Further information on the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair may be found at www.fourthavenue.org.
