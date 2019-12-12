Suspect in custody for allegedly swiping a street sweeper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is behind bars, facing several charges after allegedly stealing a street sweeper from a gas station earlier this month.
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the driver of the street sweeper stopped at the Circle K on La Cholla Boulevard and River Road to fill up on gas.
While the driver went inside the gas station, deputies say the suspect jumped into the street sweeper and took off.
Shortly after, authorities were able to find the truck through GPS tracking. Deputies followed in a plane. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released some of the aerial footage.
Deputy James Allerton, a public information officer for the department, said in his 18 years with PCSO, he hasn’t heard of a street sweeper being stolen. Allerton calls this case “very unusual.”
When deputies attempted to stop the suspect near Swan Road, the suspect reportedly bailed out of the street sweeper fled on foot. Authorities say he tried to take another vehicle on Columbus Boulevard and 22nd Street, but was chased out by a person already inside.
Deputies were able to apprehend 31-year-old Michael Terrazas. He was booked into the Pima County Detention Center.
Terrazas is facing charges of theft of means of transportation, attempted theft of means of transportation, burglary in the third degree, kidnapping and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
