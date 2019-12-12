TreeCycle program encourages Tucson residents to be more sustainable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As people are putting the final touches on trees for the holidays, the City of Tucson is making sure folks know what to do after the holiday season.
For 23 years, city officials encouraged people to take part the TreeCycle program. Through TreeCycle, residents can bring their retired holiday trees to designated locations where the city and local outlets will recycle them into mulch.
Zeyn O’Leary runs a Christmas Tree stand on the east side and said his inventory is dwindling fast.
“These have been selling like hot cakes the sales have been up a lot this year,” O’Leary said.
He estimates his lot has sold 700 trees so far. He said there have been more millennials and young couples buying a tree for the first time, possibly to be more environmentally friendly.
“They’re good for us all, and they’re good for the soul. They’re what Christmas is all about!” O’Leary said.
To be recycled, trees must not have any ornaments, lights or any decorations left on them.
He said he hopes the trees his customers buy will be recycled through programs like TreeCycle. After Jan. 5, the Merry Mulch, the mulch made from TreeCycled trees, will be available for free. City officials said trees will not be picked up on curbs or in alleyways, unless your brush and bulk is scheduled for the same time.
TreeCycle locations are at the following sites:
· Oro Valley Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Dr., (Open through Jan 5, 2020)
· Tank’s Speedway Recycling and Landfill Facility, 7301 E. Speedway Blvd. (Turn north on Prudence Road, Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
· Tucson Rodeo Grounds, on Third Avenue (Third Avenue north of Irvington Road)
· Los Reales Landfill, 5300 E. Los Reales Road (Entrance is at intersection of Craycroft Road and Los Reales Road, follow signs; Monday to Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
· Tank’s Ina Land Reclamation Facility, 5300 W Ina Rd. (Quarter mile west of Interstate 10, Open Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
· Randolph Golf Course, 600 S. Alvernon Way, (Southeast corner of parking the lot)
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.