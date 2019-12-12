Tucson Fire rescues three dogs from west side home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Firefighters responded to a west side house fire Wednesday evening, where they rescued three dogs trapped inside the home.
The resident of the house had called 911, initially stating that there was an electrical fire in the home. The caller evacuated safely but did advise four animals were still inside.
Firefighters confirmed smoke in the area as they responded. The initial crew on scene immediately pulled hose lines to the home and began searching for the fire to ensure that everyone was out safely. The bulk of the fire was found in the rear of the home and the flames were extinguished.
Additional firefighters entered the home to attempt to find the dogs.
One dog was found to be okay, two were found unresponsive and given oxygen, and one dog passed away.
Nine units and 23 firefighters were dispatched to the scene and the fire was controlled in 17 minutes.
Fire Investigators were on scene to determine the cause and location of the fire.
It is still being determined if two residents are in need of Red Cross assistance.
