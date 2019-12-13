UPDATE: Westbound I-10 reopens after crash at Palo Verde Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on westbound I-10 caused highway officials to briefly close the highway on Friday morning, Dec. 13.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the multiple-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle was reported at 7:58 a.m. Initial reports were that the commercial vehicle crashed with several vehicles.
Some injuries were reported, but no further details were immediately available.
Westbound traffic was detoured at Alvernon Way until the highway reopened at about 9 a.m.
The backup extended past Valencia Road.
Eastbound traffic was unaffected.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
