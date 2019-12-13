UPDATE: Westbound I-10 reopens after crash at Palo Verde Road

A crash at the Palo Verde Road exit of I-10 blocked the westbound lanes on Friday morning, Dec. 13. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 13, 2019 at 8:23 AM MST - Updated December 13 at 9:07 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on westbound I-10 caused highway officials to briefly close the highway on Friday morning, Dec. 13.

According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the multiple-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle was reported at 7:58 a.m. Initial reports were that the commercial vehicle crashed with several vehicles.

Some injuries were reported, but no further details were immediately available.

Westbound traffic was detoured at Alvernon Way until the highway reopened at about 9 a.m.

Westbound I-10 traffic was detoured at Alvernon Way. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
The backup extended past Valencia Road.

Eastbound traffic was unaffected.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

