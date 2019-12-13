FIRST ALERT FORECAST: How about this for a weekend?!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you’ve been loving this weather because not a whole lot changes over the next several days! Expect temps in the 70s this weekend with a cold front passing through Sunday into Monday. That cold front will kick up winds a bit and cool temps into the low 60s! No rain expected with temps staying in the low 60s through the middle of next week.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. 20% chance of showers.
