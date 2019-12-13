Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair reaches major milestone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Woodstock, a man walked on the moon and President Richard Nixon entered his first term.
1969 was a big year for our country.
For Tucson, it was the start of the Fourth Avenue Street Fair when a few merchants on put some of their merchandise out on the street to drum up a bit of business.
It was the humble beginnings.
The event, which draws 400,000 people to each show twice a year, is celebrating celebrates its Golden Anniversary. More than 400 vendors from all over the country come to show and sell their wares.
It shows no sign of slowing done. This despite a changing 4th Avenue, which has its first-ever crane for a highrise on the way.
“We can’t stop it,” said events director Monique Vallery. “We have to live with it and adapt.”
Traditions carry on.
“The same vendors come year after year because they know Tucson comes to the fair and supports it,” Vallery said.
There is another first for the event this year - the e-scooters.
While 4th Avenue is a popular place for the e-scooters, they will not be allowed during the street fair.
“We are going to be sure our guests are going to be safe,” she said. “With some many people on the street, we’ve asked the scooters be geo-fenced.”
That means the scooters will not operate within six or so blocks around the street fair.
“That’s really for the safety of our guests,” she said. “When you have this many people here, safety requires you move them out so folks are not in jeopardy.”
The Winter Street Fair begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
