Mexican national sentenced to 5 years prison for conspiring to transport, harbor migrants for profit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mexican national was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to transport and harbor migrants.
On Dec. 9, 2019, Yohan Humberto Castro-Reyes, 33, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment, followed by two years of supervised release.
On May 14, 2019, Castro-Reyes was arrested for conspiring to harbor and transport between 25-99 migrants. Castro-Reyes concealed them in a residence and involuntarily detained them through coercion or threat while demanding payment. Castro-Reyes possessed a 9 mm firearm while harboring the migrants.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and United States Customs and Border Protection.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.