PACC holds free drive-thru microchip event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Y –Pima Animal Care Center will be hosting a free drive-thru microchip clinic Dec. 15 through Dec. 22 happening 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the overflow parking lot next to the shelter, 4000 N. Silverbell Road.
The microchips are free, but PACC is asking for a donation of either an unwrapped toy or a nonperishable food item. The toys will later be taken to Toys for Tots. The food will go to The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The hope for the event is to get pets microchipped before the New Year’s Eve celebrations.
“New Year’s Eve can be a scary time for pets,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “There might be a lot of strange people in the home, it may be louder than normal, plus fireworks can be pretty darn scary to our furry friends.”
Last year, the shelter took in 371 pets in the first two weeks after the holiday. The year before, there were 379 pets who ran away. It’s also a good time to check the phone numbers on file for microchipped pets, Hassen said.
“One of the most difficult parts of taking in strays is when we see a pet that has a microchip, but the number is no longer working or it was never even added,” Hassen said. “It’s sad because a quick phone call could have reunited them back with their family.”
People who want to check their pets’ numbers can call 724-5900 and press 6. They will need to leave a name and phone number. People can also walk into the shelter any day PACC is open.
There are 507 pets looking for a home for the holidays, with another 683 in foster care, also in need of homes. All pets adopted from PACC come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit. People who are interested in adopting a pet can look for them online or visit them in person. PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
