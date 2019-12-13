PACC holds free drive-thru microchip event

There are 507 pets looking for a home for the holidays, with another 683 in foster care, also in need of homes. All pets adopted from PACC come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip, and a free vet visit. People who are interested in adopting a pet can look for them online or visit them in person. PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon-7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.