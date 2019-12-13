Salpointe Catholic names Todd Schulte as varsity football head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salpointe Catholic High School has hired Todd Schulte as the head coach of the football program.
The school didn’t have to look far to find the replacement for outgoing Dennis Bene. Schulte has served in a variety of coaching roles at Salpointe since 1998.
Schulte most recently has been the head coach of the Freshman and junior varsity teams since 2013. He also was an assistant coach for the varsity team from 2001-2012 and the Freshman coach from 1998-2000.
Schulte is a graduate of the University of Arizona and also teaches at Salpointe.
He said the Lancers have a tradition that he looks forward to maintaining.
“I am thrilled to lead Salpointe’s football program,” he said. “The foundation that has been set before me is tremendous. I look forward to guiding the program into the future and maintaining the Lancer tradition.”
Schulte replaces Bene, who guided the Lancers to one state championship (2013) and a 184-44 record in 19 seasons.
Schulte is Salpointe’s 13th head football coach since the program began in 1952.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.