Brooke’s Bargains: ‘Tis the season for tipping?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the season of giving, and that includes tips.
But this year, it seems many of us are skimping on tipping.
Kiplinger’s just put out a list of the people you should tip — starting with your mail carrier. According to creditcard.com, 60 percent of people never tip their letter carrier.
It’s true that they cannot accept cash, but gift cards under $20 are appreciated. For your trash collector, consider giving $10 to $30, though 70 percent of Americans leave nothing.
For babysitters and house cleaners, it’s traditional to tip the cost of one visit. Your dog’s groomer and sitter are also on the list.
Who is most likely to tip?
According to Creditcard, it’s millennials are most likely to leave a little extra for service workers. They’re more likely to tip these folks than Gen-Xers and Baby Baby Boomers.
But, no matter your age, if and how much to tip is a personal decision. These numbers are just for guidance, but any gesture is usually appreciated.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.