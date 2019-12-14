Silver Alert issued on Apache Junction woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on a woman last seen in Apache Junction.
Wanda Joyce Clarkson, 67, was last seen driving a white 2012 Chevy Malibu with the Arizona license plate BBX7459. Clarkson was last accounted for near the area of 1100 W. 22nd Ave. in Apache Junction, according to an email from DPS.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Apache Junction Police Department at (480)-982-8260.
