Tucson police help spread cheer, gifts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The holidays came early for some 200 kids treated to gifts and fun by officers with the Tucson Police Department.
The department’s annual Kids and Cops event kicked off at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Target, located at 4040 N. Oracle Road, where hundreds of kids from across the city were paired up with police officers to pick out some holiday gifts.
Officers teamed up with city sponsors for one common goal: to spread holiday cheer.
