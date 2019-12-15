Called To Love offers place for families to take break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Called to Love is a Tucson advocacy and resource organization for families caring for children with special needs.
The group offers sensory friendly play rooms for children with special needs at no charge.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, they shared holiday cheer with roughly 75 families and there were plenty of gifts and smiles to go around.
“We’re here for you to come and find your rest, we’re here for you to come an have a cup of coffee, a cup of tea, have a snack,” said Called To Love Founder and Executive Director Kim Fargusson. “We always have free child care, you can’t leave, but you can stay here and can play on your iPad or watch a movie or read a book. In some peace and quiet and be with other people who are here and leave feeling encouraged.”
Fargusson’s path changed in April 2017 when she and her husband adopted a 3-month-old with a plethora of special medical needs.
Called to Love is located at 3150 East Fort Lowell, near Country Club.
For a list of the services offered by Called to Love, go HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.