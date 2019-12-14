FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a few days in the mid-70s, temperatures are cooling off in a big way thanks to a cold front.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Afternoon highs will barely make it out of the upper-50s by Monday, so get ready for some cold mornings with temperatures falling into the lower-30s by Tuesday!
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-50s.
TUESDAY: Cold start to the day! Sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s.
