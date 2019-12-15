Hallmark draws criticism after pulling same-sex wedding ads

NEW YORK (AP) - The Hallmark Channel is facing some bitter criticism over its decision to pull ads for a wedding planning site featuring two brides kissing at the altar.
The network pulled the ads for the Zola website following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms.
The conservative group began an online campaign on Dec. 9, according to their website.
The ad can be seen below.
“Family entertainment is not the outlet in which to be politically correct by forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality – a sinful lifestyle that Scripture clearly deems as wrong. You can read so in Romans 1:18-32,” the group wrote.
By Sunday, the website was updated about the change.
“1MM has personally spoken with Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott who confirmed Hallmark Channel has pulled the Zola.com commercial, featuring a same-sex couple, from their network,” the group wrote. “He reported the advertisement aired in error, but he was informed about it after hearing from concerned 1MM supporters. Way to go!”
The network told the Associated Press it pulled the ads because the controversy was creating a distraction, not because of any error.
Celebrities were quick to condemn The Hallmark Channel’s decision.
A BoycottHallmark hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.