No. 6 Gonzaga survives late rally by No. 15 Arizona

The Wildcats started strong with a boost from a boisterous McKale Center crowd and Zeke Nnaji's early energy. After that, Arizona struggled from the perimeter and had numerous defensive breakdowns in the second half as Gonzaga pulled away. The Wildcats finally found some cohesiveness at both ends, getting the fans out of their seats during the big late run before falling short. Nnaji had 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Josh Green added 17 points for Arizona, which shot 8 for 30 from 3-point range.