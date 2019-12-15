TPD: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson are investigating a situation that ended with at least one officer firing a service weapon Saturday night in midtown.
Officer Frank Magos, a spokesman for Tucson Police Department, tweeted just before 10:00 p.m. that first responders were in the 200 block of E Yavapai Road, which is near Prince Road and Stone Ave.
The agency was contacted just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday for details about a police presence in the area. As of 10:40 p.m. details remain limited as to the nature of the situation, the extent of any injuries or possible suspects involved.
