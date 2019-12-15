UArizona gymnastics set for annual GymCat Showcase

TUCSON — Arizona Gymnastics head coach John Court is ready to take on the 2020 season with the GymCats as they prepare for their annual GymCat Showcase at 2 p.m Sunday, Dec. 15 in McKale Center.
“Sunday is a another opportunity for our program to show growth,” Court said. “The fans will enjoy this year’s team and our athletes love competing in McKale. This event is the next step in our training plan, and we are looking forward to seeing many solid performances and also recognize areas we need to improve on.”
The GymCat Showcase is an opportunity for the Tucson community to meet the team before the season begins. The format of the Showcase will resemble a normal meet with the GymCats showcasing their talents on each event in McKale Center.
The Showcase is the first opportunity for the seven freshmen, Mackenzie Barile, Zaza Brovedani, Malia Hargrove, Sirena Linton, Danielle Nosek, Libby Orman and Avery Stauffacher to experience the energy in McKale.
“I’m really excited to finally be able to compete in McKale,” said freshman Malia Hargrove. “I think it’ll be fun to see what it’s like to actually be down on the floor with the whole team and showing what we’ve been working hard on in practice.”
Arizona Gymnastics’ six seniors — Christina Berg, Courtney Cowles, Haylie Hendrickson, Jenny Leung, Maddi Leydin and Heather Swanson — will begin their final season competing as GymCats with the annual Showcase.
“I’m excited for our annual showcase this Sunday,” senior Jenny Leung said. “It’s going to be amazing to show off the hard work we’ve been putting in all of pre-season, and I can’t wait to get back out there and compete again with my team. It’s humbling to be able to work with such a great group of girls, and I’m excited to get back out in McKale and compete this season!”
The GymCat Showcase is a ticketed event and admission is $5 for everyone, youth included. However, the Showcase is included in the season ticket holder package, so all season ticket holders who have previously purchased tickets will receive free admission to the Showcase.
Arizona Gymnastics season tickets are still available for purchase. For only $30, season ticket holders will receive admission to the GymCat Showcase and all six home meets.
Stay connected with Arizona Gymnastics!You can follow the team at arizonawildcats.com/gymnastics, on Facebook (ArizonaGymnastics), Twitter (@ArizonaGymCats) and Instagram (@arizonagymnastics).