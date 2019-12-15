UArizona to host U.S. Olympic Team during ‘Stand Beside Her’ tour

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona softball will host the USA Softball Women’s National Team on Feb. 18, 2020 at Hillenbrand Stadium as a part of the “Stand Beside Her” tour, in its preparation and training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“It is an honor and a great privilege to have the opportunity to host our U.S. Women’s National Team as they prepare to bring home the gold medal from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said Arizona head coach Mike Candrea, who served as the head coach for Team USA in that last two Olympics that featured softball, leading USA to a gold medal in 2004 and a silver medal in 2008.
The game will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Hillenbrand Stadium, which is set to host Team USA on its third consecutive Olympic tour (2004, 2008, 2020).
“We are excited to show off our newly renovated Hillenbrand Stadium and compete against the very best players in the world,” said Candrea. “It will be exciting to see Dejah Mulipola in the USA uniform and we are so proud of her adding to the list of former Wildcats that have played in the Olympic Games. I’m so very excited for Coach Ken Eriksen and the great staff he has assembled and am looking forward to our Tucson fans to pack Hillenbrand for this great opportunity for our players, fans and alumni. Bear Down and Go USA!”
The game will not be a part of season ticket packages for the 2020 Arizona softball season. Season ticket holders will have an exclusive window to purchase the same seats as their season tickets from Monday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. through their online accounts.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m.
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Club Seats $45
- Homeplate Seats $35
- Baseline Reserved Seats $30
- General Admission Adult Seats $15
- General Admission Youth Seats $10
- Standing Room Only Adults $15
- Standing Room Only Youth $10
When tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday, fans can purchase by clicking HERE, by calling (520) 621-CATS or by visiting the McKale Ticket Office during normal business hours.
It will be a homecoming for 2019 NFCA and Johnny Bench Catcher of the Year Dejah Mulipola, who will compete for Team USA while utilizing an Olympic redshirt during her senior year at Arizona. Mulipola is Arizona’s 10th Olympian, joining alumnae Taylor McQuillin and Danielle O’Toole, who will compete for Team Mexico in Tokyo in 2020.
“I am so excited to return to Tucson, which I consider my second home,” said Mulipola. “Getting to play in the newly built Rita Hillenbrand Stadium in front of the most loyal and amazing fans in Tucson is the best feeling ever and I can’t wait to share the experience with the 17 other women on this Olympic roster! The fans are the best part about playing at Rita Hillenbrand and returning on a different team will be a bittersweet feeling because I will be on the other side. However, I am excited to take the field with Team USA and play against my college teammates as well as Coach Candrea, who I hope to make proud on this journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan!”
With the return of softball to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games program, the “Stand Beside Her” tour provides much-needed training and competition for the 2020 WNT in their preparation for the Olympic Games while also giving fans a chance to watch the Red, White and Blue in person.
Olympic competition will start July 22, 2020 with the Gold Medal Game being played on July 28.
The “Stand Beside Her” tour evokes a powerful message of unity aimed to inspire communities to stand beside HER – the members of the WNT, America and the future generation of female athletes.
Additional stops for the “Stand Beside Her” tour will be announced at a later date. For more information on the “Stand Beside Her” tour, please visit StandBesideHerTour.com.