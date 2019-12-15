UArizona to host U.S. Olympic Team during ‘Stand Beside Her’ tour

“I am so excited to return to Tucson, which I consider my second home,” said Mulipola. “Getting to play in the newly built Rita Hillenbrand Stadium in front of the most loyal and amazing fans in Tucson is the best feeling ever and I can’t wait to share the experience with the 17 other women on this Olympic roster! The fans are the best part about playing at Rita Hillenbrand and returning on a different team will be a bittersweet feeling because I will be on the other side. However, I am excited to take the field with Team USA and play against my college teammates as well as Coach Candrea, who I hope to make proud on this journey to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan!”