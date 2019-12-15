UArizona Wildcats unveil 2020 baseball schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson has released the Wildcats 2020 schedule, which includes 32 home dates at Hi Corbett Field.
The complete 2020 schedule can be viewed HERE, but some of the big non-conference matchups include home series against Penn State and Houston.
“We are excited about our schedule for the 2020 season and the challenges it presents our team,” Johnson said. “We have a good blend of Power Five opponents, some of the top mid-major programs in the country, and the always challenging Pac 12 Conference. I believe this schedule will test our team and help us reach our full potential; we are excited about what lies ahead of us.”
The Wildcats challenging schedule features seven teams selected to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, two programs who advanced through to the 2019 NCAA Super Regionals, and a pair of teams ranked in the final D1Baseball Top 25 from last year.
Of the Cats seven 2019 postseason opponents, five of them will face Arizona at home at Hi Corbett Field.Fifteen Arizona baseball games have been selected by the conference to air on the Pac-12 Networks, including all four games against Arizona State and a pair of crucial road series at California at Utah. The Wildcats television games in 2020 are:
- Tuesday, March 10 @ Arizona State — 6:30 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Saturday, March 14 vs. Oregon State — 6:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Sunday, March 15 vs. Oregon State — 1:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Friday, April 24 vs. Arizona State — 6:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Saturday, April 25 vs. Arizona State — 6:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Sunday, April 26 vs. Arizona State — 3:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Friday, May 1 @ California — 7:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Saturday, May 2 @ California — 7:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Sunday, May 3 @ California — 2:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Friday, May 8 vs. UCLA — 7:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Saturday, May 9 vs. UCLA — 4:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Sunday, May 10 vs. UCLA — 1:00 PM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Thursday, May 21 @ Utah — 10:30 AM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Friday, May 22 @ Utah — 10:30 AM MST — Pac-12 Networks
- Saturday, May 23 @ Utah — 10:30 AM MST — Pac-12 Networks
The week before kicking off the 2020 season, the Wildcats will host their annual Meet the Team event on Friday, Feb. 7 at a time to be announced.
It will be the fans first opportunity to see the 2020 Wildcats in action and includes an autograph session with the players open to the public.
Arizona’s early non-conference slate is highlighted by a season-opening series with Albany at Hi Corbett Field Feb. 14-16, a neutral site tilt against Minnesota on Feb. 17 at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Phoenix, a trip to San Diego from Feb. 21-23 to participate in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament with Southern Illinois, Iowa, and Nebraska, a home tournament hosting Central Michigan and Rhode Island, a midweek road trip to face Texas on March 3, and a home series with Houston March 6-8.
The Cats final test before kicking off Pac-12 Conference play will be a midweek non-conference road matchup with Arizona State on Tuesday, March 10.
Arizona Baseball season tickets are available for purchase now, and can be secured by clicking HERE or by calling (520) 621-2287.
Get your “Ticket to the Show” and come experience all of the fun promotions that planned for this season. Promotions include but are not limited to: special tickets packs, Jay Johnson Baseball Camper Reunions, Sunday Fun Days, and Postgame Firework Shows.
Arizona Baseball will also open the season on Valentine’s Day, so bring a date on February 14 or bring a furry friend when the Cats host a Bark in the Park on Monday, April 27 against Utah Valley.
Lastly, join the team at Hi Corbett Field on Saturday, May 9 when they host UCLA. The Cats will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the 1980 National Championship team with a special 80′s theme night.