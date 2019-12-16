ACTION DAY: Freeze warning in effect overnight into Tuesday morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for a First Alert Action Day because of a freeze warning in effect from 1 a.m until 9 a.m Tuesday morning.
Possible temperatures will range from 30 to 32 degrees and will reach as low as the 20s in isolated areas, including washes.
The freeze warning has been issued for parts of Pima and Pinal counties.
MONDAY NIGHT (ACTION DAY): Freeze warning in effect. Lows in low 30s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the high 60s.
SATURDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
Track the latest weather alerts with the News 13 First Alert weather app, which is available for free HERE.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.