Barrio Brewing Company turns over business to employees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s oldest craft brewery has plans in place to transfer 100 percent of the business’ ownership to its employees in a ground-breaking move.
Barrio Brewing Company, formerly Gentle Ben’s Brewing Company, will be the first craft brewer in the country to give the entire ownership to employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
The company was founded by Dennis and Tauna Arnold in 1991 and began brewing its flagship beer, Barrio Blonde, at a location near the University of Arizona. The brewery now produces nearly 15,000 barrels each year in its state-of-the-art 30-barrel system in a 22,000 square foot building downtown.
With the ESOP, employees who work 1,000 hours in a one-year period will be automatically enrolled in the plan, which will assume control of the business from the Arnolds in January.
Jaime Dickman was named Barrio’s chief operating officer after 18 years in the beer industry.
“Helping to take the brewery to the next level alongside a spirited staff of 70 hard-working men and women is a great privilege for me, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this local, independent, native, and, now, employee-owned family,” she said.
The decision to give the business to their employees was an easy one, according to Barrio’s soon-to-be brewmaster emeritus, Dennis Arnold.
“Nearly 30 years after our humble beginnings, the decision on our exit strategy was easy for both of us, either sell the business or simply give the business to those who’ve made it what it is, our employees, leaving them with their destinies in their own hands,” he said.
