FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The coldest night of the season in store tonight!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning goes into effect late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Freeze Warning in effect.
TUESDAY: Cold start to the day! Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upp 60s.
SATURDAY: Happy first day of Winter! Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
