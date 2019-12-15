FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab a jacket as you’re heading out of the door tomorrow morning! Temperatures will be in the lower-30s.

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 15, 2019 at 5:38 PM MST - Updated December 15 at 5:38 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze watch is going into effect late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper-50s.

TUESDAY: Cold start to the day! Sunny skies with highs in the lower-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. First day of Winter!

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-70s.

